Latest News Fresno State football coach Kalen DeBoer on loss to No. 11 Oregon September 04, 2021 10:34 PM

Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer discusses the Bulldogs' defense, which was in some tough situations in a 31-24 loss Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at No. 11-ranked Oregon. The Bulldogs turned the ball over three times on their side of the field.