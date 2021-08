Latest News See aftermath, CHP recounting of deadly Highway 99 crash in Fresno August 14, 2021 05:02 PM

A Clovis man died Saturday morning, Aug. 14, 2021, in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Fresno that also involved a Caltrans worker and an empty school bus, closing the freeway and snarling traffic, the California Highway Patrol reported.