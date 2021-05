Latest News UK pasties available from new food truck in Fresno and Clovis May 12, 2021 08:57 PM

Jeremy Dyer is bringing British pasties, a hand-held flaky crusted meat pie, to Fresno and Clovis with his new food truck Union Jack's Pasty Shack, unveiled at a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Clovis.