Fans welcome Grizzlies return in a 9-2 win against Rawhide in home opener May 12, 2021 06:37 AM

The Fresno Grizzlies, now a Low-A affiliate with the Colorado Rockies, returned after 617 days for a 9-2 win against the Visalia Rawhide in the home opener at Chukchansi Park Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Fresno.