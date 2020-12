Latest News Bulldogs’ DeBoer on play of QB Jake Haener December 06, 2020 02:03 AM

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener hit 41 of 65 passes for a career-high 485 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough in a 37-26 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. Coach Kalen DeBoer discussed the play of the Bulldogs' quarterback post-game.