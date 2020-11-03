Cuesta College board president urged to resign after ‘undeniably racist’ Facebook posts

Peter Sysak is the president of the Cuesta College Board of Trustees. He has come under fire for sharing posts on Facebook described as racist, homophobic and misogynistic.

The president of the Cuesta College board of trustees has come under fire on social media as Facebook posts described by community members and students as racist, homophobic and misogynistic resurfaced online.

Community members say Peter Sysak, an elected member of the board since 2014 and Cuesta College’s former police chief and public safety director, may have violated the board’s code of ethics and standards of practice due to his Facebook posts.

Sysak’s posts, which have been deleted, were posted to his personal Facebook page, on which he identifies himself a trustee for the board’s fourth district, which covers the southern half of San Luis Obispo County. The community college has three campuses in the county.

“We are taking ethnic studies and queer studies classes to be anti-racist and inclusive, while the people (elected to our college’s board) are undeniably racist, homophobic, ablest, anti-choice, xenophobic, misogynistic and anti-immigrant,” Cuesta College psychology student Ariel Peraza wrote in a Facebook message to The Tribune on Monday. “Those things further inflict a harmful stereotype on already marginalized groups that interferes with how we function and our futures.”

Sysak did not return requests for comment at the time of publication.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In an emailed statement to The Tribune, Cuesta College’s Office of the Superintendent and President wrote that “The board of trustees reaffirmed Cuesta College’s mission statement on June 5, 2019,” which outlines how the college is an “inclusive institution that inspires a diverse student population to achieve their educational goals.”

Screenshots of Sysak’s Facebook posts detail dozens of political commentary memes shared by the board president over the past couple of years.

“We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics,” read one post originally shared on Facebook by Occupy Snowflakes and reshared by Sysak on March 2.

Another Faceook post, originally shared by Andre Lamar and reposted by Sysak on Feb. 17, said “I live in N. California, & completely disagree with a sanctuary state,” insinuating that undocumented people in California should be deported. There are an estimated 9,000 undocumented workers living in San Luis Obispo County, according to SLO County Undocusupport.

Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, California, is still accepting registration for classes ahead of fall semester, which begins August 13, 2018. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Other posts reshared by Sysak suggest that he believes transgender people are mentally ill, that he believes people who have had abortions don’t deserve to have opinions on human rights and that he supports the Proud Boys — a far-right and male-only group that has engaged in political violence in the United States, according to USA Today.

“After Trump’s last SCOTUS nominee threw me on the bed Trump’s new SCOTUS nominee came in and held me down,” read one meme originally posted by Nick Adams and shared by Sysak on Sept. 29. The post featured a picture of Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who alleges President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, sexually assaulted her when they were in high school together.

In another post on Sept. 29, Sysak shared a meme by Lou Nesta decrying the Black Lives Matter movement and said, “We don’t have a Police problem. We have a disrespectful criminal THUG PROBLEM!”

Cuesta College chemistry teacher Greg Baxley said he is “deeply concerned” about Sysak’s Facebook posts. Baxley is an executive member of the Cuesta College Federation of Teachers, which he said has not yet taken a position regarding Sysak’s posts.

“We are proud to support people with different political opinions across the college, but those political opinions should not venture into insulting those who are not like us,” Baxley said.

It goes beyond just one person’s opinion on a social media page, Baxley said. Because Sysak is an elected member of a board that makes decisions for the college, Sysak holds a position of power and influence, he added.

“If a student saw his posts that were so disparaging and so derogatory — about Black Lives Matter, or suggesting violence in the classroom to prove the existence of God, or insulting people of the Muslim faith; ridiculing people who are LGBTQ — how would students view that?” Baxley asked. “If they saw that when they come to our institution, would they still have faith in their education?”

Cuesta College board tables vote on anti-racism resolution

In addition to Sysak’s Facebook posts, Peraza, Baxley and others are raising concerns over the board’s decision to table a vote on an equity and anti-racism resolution to its next board meeting on Nov. 4.

The resolution is one of many steps the community college is taking to “actively strategize and take action against structural racism” as part of a call to action from California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley, according to the board’s website. The chancellor’s announcement was made on June 3, nearly five months ago.

In a Sept. 2 meeting, the college’s board discussed the resolution, with the second paragraph receiving the most argument from board members Sysak and Angela Mitchell, who has been on the board since 2000 and is stepping down this December.

The second paragraph of the resolution reads, “Noting with Deep Concern the systematic racism, acts of discrimination, and hate crimes experienced by Black Americans and people of color that results in social and economic barriers to success.”

Board members acknowledged that “systematic” was a typo, intended to read “systemic.” Both Sysak and Mitchell requested that the word “systemic” be removed before the word “racism.”

“The board really showcased a lack of understanding of the current political climate by acting the way they did on Sept. 2,” Cuesta College political science student Javier Ortiz said. “And then tabling the issue for the October meeting was a big deal. It was just kind of a slap in the face and felt like, ‘Why couldn’t this be a top priority?’ ”

An updated resolution was posted; that section now says, “Noting with Concern the structural racism, acts of discrimination, and hate crimes experienced by Black Americans, Latinx, and people of color that result in social and economic barriers to success.”

What happens next for community college board?

The updated resolution is set to be voted on in the board’s next meeting on Wednesday.

Members of the public may comment on the resolution, as well as other matters, during the meeting via Zoom.

Some community members are calling for Sysak to resign, while others are asking that the board vote to censure his Facebook posts. Others, such as chemistry professor Baxley, said they want Sysak to remain on the board until his term finishes in 2022.

“It would be good for him to recognize the harm that he could be causing the students of the college he is sworn to represent,” Baxley said of Sysak. “If he can spend the remainder of his time at Cuesta reflecting on how his actions and actions of others could negatively impact students, or, in a positive way, how being anti-racist and being supportive can help students of color or marginalized groups, I think that would be a far more effective use of this time.”

Some critics assert that Sysak violated the board of trustee’s code of ethics, which say that “All board members are expected to maintain the highest standards of conduct and ethical behavior,” and that board members must “protect, advance, and promote the interest of all citizens to whom (they are) fiscally responsible as an elected official by maintaining independent judgment unbiased by private or special interest groups.”

The outcry about Sysak’s Facebook posts has prompted a larger discussion on the racial and ethnic makeup of the college’s employees when compared to its students, Cuesta College students Javier Ortiz and Ariel Paraza said.

Cuesta College’s student population is 49% white and 33% Hispanic or Latino, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Black or African American students make up 2% of the student population, while Asians make up 3% of the student population, according to the center.

At Cuesta College, about 73% of employees are white, while only 3.5% are Hispanic, according to data obtained by The Tribune. About 1% of employees are Black or African American, and roughly 3% are Asian, according to the data.

The community college’s board recently adopted a resolution authored by the college’s academic senate declaring that Black lives matter on Oct. 7, but students and community members want the college and board to continue to work on diversity and equity efforts.

“After this equity statement is complete, I don’t want them to be like, ‘Okay, well, we just completed that we’re gonna wash our hands from it, and we can just move on,’ ” Ortiz said. “This statement needs to be the beginning of real, equitable change at Cuesta.”