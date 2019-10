Latest News Reyna, Bulldogs roll in 56-27 win over UNLV October 19, 2019 03:14 AM

The Fresno State Bulldogs college football team won its first Mountain West Conference game, a 56-27 victory over the UNLV Rebels Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Quarterback Jorge Reyna hit 16 of 23 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown.