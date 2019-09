Latest News Tedford after 30-17 victory at New Mexico State September 29, 2019 12:38 AM

The Fresno State Bulldogs college football team evened its record at 2-2 with a 30-17 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Coach Jeff Tedford recaps the game