Latest News
Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in jail
The Palm Beach multimillionaire and the girls he sexually abused: A Miami Herald investigation
Up Next
Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell, the Miami Herald has confirmed through federal sources.
His suicide came one day after the Miami Herald and other news organizations published a trove of documents describing in detail how he operated the equivalent of a sexual pyramid scheme, luring underage girls to his Palm Beach home, then coercing them into sex.
This story will be updated.
Comments