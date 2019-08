Latest News Darren Keefe & Carrie Locklyn, design team of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ talk about Clovis August 05, 2019 04:33 PM

Darren Keefe and Carrie Locklyn, design team members of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" talk about the warmth and hospitality extended by the Clovis community while working on the home for CalFire firefighter Nick Reeder.