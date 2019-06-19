Massive oak tree falls on Tulare man’s home, destroying it

75-year-old Tulare resident homeless after large oak tree crushes his home What Benny Cabral, first thought it was an earthquake late Tuesday night, turned out to be a large oak tree which fell on the house, trapping him inside. Rescued by Tulare Fire Department personnel, and suffering minor injuries, he is now homeless. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Benny Cabral, first thought it was an earthquake late Tuesday night, turned out to be a large oak tree which fell on the house, trapping him inside. Rescued by Tulare Fire Department personnel, and suffering minor injuries, he is now homeless.

A 75-year-old Tulare resident is lucky to be alive after a massive oak tree fell on his home late Tuesday evening, destroying the structure.

Benny Cabral said he went to bed around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, and heard loud rumbling, which he thought was an earthquake.

He looked up and saw the ceiling caving in on him. A large oak tree, estimated to be around 200-years-old, had crashed into the house he rents on Apricot Lane. The house was destroyed.

Cabral was trapped in the home’s second floor bedroom. He called 911 and Tulare police responded, followed by the fire department. He was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Cabral said everything he owns is now trapped inside the house, including the cremated remains of his son, Ronnie Doherty.

Although he is now homeless, Cabral said the Red Cross is assisting him and another resident.