L.A. police chase goes nowhere as driver circles sealed mobile home park, cops say
It wasn’t exactly a high-speed chase.
A man driving a SUV led police in circles around an El Monte, California, mobile home park Wednesday night until a tire finally fell off the vehicle, KTLA reported.
Authorities had blocked off all the exits and entrances after the 9 p.m. chase began, KNBC reported. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the SUV was stolen, according to the station.
Trapped inside, the SUV driver circled the park at speeds up to 30 mph, avoiding police cars trying to block him, KABC reported.
Several television stations covered the pursuit via helicopter, videos show.
The driver appeared to run over a spike strip at 9:40 p.m., and about 20 minutes later one of the SUV’s front tires fell off, KTLA reported.
The tire rolled into the front yard of a nearby mobile home, KABC reported. The driver, a man, got out and put his hands up.
