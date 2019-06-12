Fire grows to 2,000 acres near Shandon, Highway 46 traffic rerouted

How to prepare for and avoid starting wildfires in SLO County Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch.

Update: 4:30 p.m.

The first has now burned 2,000 acres, Cal Fire said. The fire remains at 20 percent containment. Traffic is also being rerouted on Highway 46 East through Shandon.

Update, 3 p.m.

The fire has now burned 1,000 acres, Cal Fire said. The fire remains at 20 percent containment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Update, 2:40 p.m.

The fire is 20 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

Update, 2:25 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire are evacuating people from some residences in the area of the fire, according to the CHP’s incident information log. The fire is not affecting traffic, according to the CHP.

No structures are currently threatened, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Services.

Update, 1:50 p.m.

The fire has burned 600 acres, Cal Fire said.

Update, 1:40 p.m.

The fire has burned 200 acres and is spreading at a “moderate to rapid rate,” Cal Fire said.

Update, 1:20 p.m.

The fire is now at 50 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Original story:

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire on Highway 46 near Shandon, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has burned 10 acres and is spreading at a moderate rate, Cal Fire said. The fire is east of McMillan Canyon Road.

Cal Fire is calling the blaze a two-alarm fire, which means they will request additional resources to fight it.

Additional information was not immediately available.

On Monday afternoon, six vegetation fires broke out south of Shandon and burned 120 acres before they were contained. Last weekend, firefighters battled a rash of fires that broke out from Santa Margarita to Lake Nacimiento.

On June 5, a fire in California Valley burned 1,127 acres.

This story will be updated.