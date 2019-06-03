Fisherman escapes sinking truck after driving into Santa Margarita Lake, CHP says

Fisherman drives truck into Santa Margarita Lake A fisherman suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his truck, driving it into Santa Margarita Lake. He escaped without injury, and the sheriff's Dive Team was called out to help recover the vehicle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fisherman suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his truck, driving it into Santa Margarita Lake. He escaped without injury, and the sheriff's Dive Team was called out to help recover the vehicle.

A fisherman escaped a near tragedy Monday morning when he became light-headed and accidentally drove his pickup truck into Santa Margarita Lake, according to the CHP.

As the water poured in, the 64-year-old man recovered and with the help of onlookers was able to escape the Toyota truck before it sank to the bottom of the lake.

“He went to a different spot, felt light-headed as he drove (and) ended up in the lake,” said CHP Officer Jose Meza. “Luckily for him, there were some campers nearby that were able to get him out before his truck fully submerged.”

Meza said the incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m.. Afterward, the man was “coherent and appearing very healthy right now,” he said.

The San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s Dive Team was called out to assist, and members John McKenney and Matthew Holton worked with a tow company to recover the truck.