Latest News Batesole, Bulldogs after taking down No. 1 Stanford June 02, 2019 02:27 AM

The Fresno State Bulldogs college baseball team took a huge step toward a NCAA Tournament Super Regional, beating No. 1 Stanford 7-2 on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The Bulldogs broke the game open with a 3-run sixth inning to back pitcher David Moore.