Californians dodge another tax increase as lawmaker pulls bill opposed by tire dealers

These things would all be taxed if California Democrats have their way California Democrats have proposed several tax-raising bills to the Legislature. Among the items that could see tax or fee increases include oil and gas drilling, firearms, soda, water meters and tires. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California Democrats have proposed several tax-raising bills to the Legislature. Among the items that could see tax or fee increases include oil and gas drilling, firearms, soda, water meters and tires.

A proposal to raise the California tire change fee, which critics called a “regressive” tax, has been pulled at the request of its sponsor.

Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, requested that Assembly Bill 755 be shelved on Wednesday. His office did not return a request for comment by deadline.

AB 755 was part of a raft of tax increase proposals considered by the Democrat-controlled Legislature this session. The bill would have raised the tire change fee from $1.75 to $3.25, with the estimated $55 million in annual revenue going into the state’s Stormwater Permit Compliance Fund.

Tires are considered a major source of zinc in urban stormwater runoff, according to the California Stormwater Quality Association. Holden described the fee increase as “modest,” and said it would help address “a high-level water quality threat to the current collection of stormwater,” in an analysis of the bill.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The bill was opposed by the California Tire Dealers Association, which argued that “we do not understand why the focus is on tires when they contain a minimal amount of zinc in order to accelerate the vulcanization.”

The group argued that there are many other outdoor metal surfaces, including street signs, lights and benches, that also contain zinc.

“Most troublesome with the proposal is that this tax will fall hardest on those with the least ability to pay, namely low-income individuals and hardworking families,” the group argued. “AB 755 institutes a ‘regressive’ tax that, combined with the current tire fee, will increase the cost of a set of new tires by $13.00.”