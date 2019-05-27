Three people shot in South Merced neighborhood. Police seeking public’s help

Watch: Scene of triple shooting in Merced Merced police are investigating a triple shooting in South Merced late Sunday, May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Merced police are investigating a triple shooting in South Merced late Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Three people were shot in South Merced late Sunday, police said.

Merced police officers responded to reports of shots fired with possible gunshot injuries at about 11 p.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of West Second Street, near the intersection with R Street, Sgt. Joseph Perez told the Sun-Star around midnight.

Officers located three victims who were shot, Perez said, adding they were transported to local hospitals. Information on the victims and their conditions wasn’t immediately available.

Police said it was too early to comment on any possible motives for the shooting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No one was arrested and no suspect information was available as of midnight, Perez said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or anyone involved is encouraged to contact Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-385-7705, or 209-385-6905. Callers can remain anonymous.