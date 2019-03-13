Pedestrian killed on Highway 99 near Earlimart

A man described by Fresno police as a habitual auto thief was arrested late Tuesday night after he passed a Fresno police lieutenant in a stolen SUV, police reported.

Anthony Gomez, 27, a gang member on probation for burglary, was taken into custody after passing Lt. Larry Bowlan in a stolen Ford Expedition about 10 p.m. near East Grant and North Orchard avenues. A police spokesman said the lieutenant ran a routine license plate check on the car, which turned out to have been stolen earlier in the day from the area of North Blackstone and Sierra avenues.