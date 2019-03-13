Pedestrian killed on Highway 99 near Earlimart

A 59-year-old man was killed early Wednesday when he was struck by a car while trying to cross Highway 99 south of Earlimart, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place just after midnight as Latoya Fernandez, 41, of Clovis was driving a 2015 Honda north on 99 south of Avenue 76.
The CHP said the pedestrian walked into traffic and Fernandez swerved and hit her brakes but was unable to avoid a collision.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
Northbound traffic on 99 was diverted for about two hours.
