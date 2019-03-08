Latest News

Tulare Coroner: Dynasty Alexander was killed by gunshot

By Jim Guy

March 08, 2019 10:20 AM

Dynasty Alexander, 18, whose body was found in a Tulare County orchard Sunday, died of a single gunshot, the Tulare County Coroner reported.

The coroner completed an autopsy on Alexander Thursday. On Tuesday, William Watson, of Porterville, was arrested in her murder. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office previously reported that Alexander had sustained strangulation and trauma injuries. Investigators believe that she was killed after Watson offered her a ride and say that video evidence bears that out.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detective Brandon VanCuren at 559-802-9563.

