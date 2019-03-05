CHP: Highway 180 double fatal possibly drug-related

Drugs may have been a factor in fatal head-on collision in which two people died late Monday night night on Highway 180 west of Fresno, the California Highway Patrol reported.
It was the second time in two days that the CHP began an investigation of the role of drugs in a major collision on the highway. The agency is probing the role of drugs in a crash near Sanger Sunday night that left 5 people, including a young girl with major injuries. A Citrus Heights man faces felony charges in that seven-vehicle collision.
The Monday night collision took place just after 11 p.m. on 180 near Hayes Avenue. The CHP said a 23-year-old Kerman woman was driving a 2018 Mercedes east in the westbound lanes of the highway when she collided head-on with a 22-year-old Firebaugh woman who was westbound. Both women died at the scene.
This story will be updated.
