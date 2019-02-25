Building fire in Madera closes down roadway

A building fire on Yosemite Avenue in Madera closed part of the roadway in both directions Monday afternoon, according to the Madera Police Department.
Photos posted by the Madera Police Department show the fire is inside the Madera Mini Mall, located at 103 E. Yosemite Ave.
The blaze closed down Yosemite Avenue from from E Street to D Street and the police department recommended everyone stay out of the area until updated otherwise.
