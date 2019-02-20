Head-on crash in Merced County causes SUV to turn over with woman, two children inside

A sports utility vehicle with a woman and two children inside was struck head-on and turned over after a truck crossed lanes from oncoming traffic in Merced County, authorities said.
Authorities said a 23-year-old Turlock man was driving a 2000 GMC pickup truck eastbound on Santa Fe Drive when his vehicle crossed onto the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 2011 Ford Escape, which was driven by a 30-year-old female with two children inside.
The collision caused the Ford to overturn off the roadway, and the pickup truck came to rest blocking both lanes of Sante Fe Drive, California Highway Patrol officer Eric Zuniga said.
It is unclear why the Turlock driver who was in the truck crossed lanes.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
He is suspected to have a broken ankle and was transported to an area hospital, Zuniga said.
The female driver in the Ford SUV was transported to a Modesto area hospital with abrasions to her face and arms.
Her passengers, a 2-year-old boy and 6-month-old boy, did not appear to have any injuries and were properly restrained during the collision, according to Zuniga. Nonetheless, the children were transported to a hospital for precautionary reasons.
Authorities said the crash is still under investigation, though drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
Comments