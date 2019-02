Bulldogs’ seniors spark fast start, 83-65 win at UNLV

By

February 09, 2019 07:36 PM

The Fresno State Bulldogs college basketball team had struggled at the start of its past five games at both ends of the floor, but had no such issues in an 83-65 victory at UNLV Saturday Feb. 9, 2019. Braxton Huggins led the Bulldogs with 31 points