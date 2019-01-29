Clovis man, 71, killed in collision on Clovis Avenue

A 71-year-old Clovis man was killed Monday morning in a collision on Clovis Avenue at Donner Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The crash took place about 7:45 a.m. as the man was driving a 2008 Honda eastbound on Donner when he pulled into the southbound lane of Clovis in order to make a left turn to northbound Clovis, according to the CHP. He was struck by a southbound 2013 Toyota driven by Kathryn Shimer, 29, of Clovis, who was unable to stop in time, and died after he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
Comments