Teenager receives well wishes from UFC president Dana White, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and Eric LeGrand

January 26, 2019 04:27 PM

Makai Lloren is recovering after a break of the neck and injuries to his C6 and C7 vertebrae after a trampoline accident last week. He was transported to Valley Children's Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. He will begin therapy on Friday.