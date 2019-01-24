Man’s odd behavior at South Valley gun range gets him arrested

A man exhibiting odd behavior at a gun range in Hanford was arrested on Sunday after being escorted outside, where he rolled in mulch and officers held him at gunpoint, according to police.
Simon Duenas, who is on parole in Fresno County, was allegedly loading a gun inside the Kings Gun Center while walking into other members’ range areas before an employee escorted him outside.
Duenas, 30, began to roll around in the mulch before police arrived, and he refused to show officers what he had in his hands, authorities said.
He allegedly tried to walk away from officers until they held him at gunpoint and he surrendered.
Duenas had a .25 semi-automatic pistol, two rounds of ammunition and a replica gun on him, according to police. He was booked into Kings County Jail and Fresno County State Parole was notified of his additional charges.
