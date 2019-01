1953 Chevy panel delivery truck given new life as Tap Truck CenCal

By

January 24, 2019 01:25 PM

Fitted out with taps for beers and other beverages, Tod Tompkins’ 1953 Chevrolet panel delivery truck, originally used for delivery of school lunches, and then owned by his late father, and now seeing new life as Tap Truck CenCal for events.