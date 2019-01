Fresno and Tulare County Ag Commissioners, husband and wife, Les and Marilyn Wright talk about the unusual situation of their marriage

January 29, 2019 01:15 PM

Retiring Fresno and Tulare County Ag Commissioners, husband and wife, Les and Marilyn Wright talk about their marriage, their “45-minute” rule, & suspicions raised by people seeing them together at conferences, not knowing they’re married.