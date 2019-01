Nevada’s No. 10 ranking just a number to ‘Dogs

By

January 11, 2019 04:14 PM

The Fresno State Bulldogs, 12-3 and 3-0 and in first place in the Mountain West Conference, plays No. 10 Nevada Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at the Save Mart Center. Thee Wolf Pack is 15-1, 2-1 in conference play with a loss at New Mexico.