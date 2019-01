Bulldogs prepare for big test with No. 10 Nevada

By

January 11, 2019 04:14 PM

Fresno State coach Justin Hutson discusses a Mountain West Conference matchup against No. 10 Nevada Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at the Save Mart Center. The Wolf Pack is the first Top 10 team to visit Fresno since No. 8 Utah in 1996.