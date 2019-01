Fresno State 2-0 in MW after 78-67 win over Colorado State

By

January 06, 2019 01:28 AM

The Fresno State Bulldogs got big games from Deshon Taylor, Nate Grimes and Sam Bittner at both ends of the floor in a 78-67 victory over Colorado State Saturday Jan. 5, 2019 at the Save Mart Center. The 'Dogs are 11-3, 2-0 in conference play.