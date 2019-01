Bulldogs rip San Jose State, 1-0 in MW play

January 03, 2019 01:04 AM

Fresno State coach Justin Hutson had Deshon Taylor back, but was without Braxton Huggins when the Bulldogs opened Mountain West play with a 73-53 victory at San Jose State. Nate Grimes led the Bulldogs with 19 points and 12 rebounds.