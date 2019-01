It’s a girl! Fresno County’s first baby of 2019 came earlier than expected

January 01, 2019 06:30 PM

Proud parents Sandy Ramirez and Roberto Moto of Fresno celebrated the birth of their new baby Maripaz Amada Mota Ramirez, the first baby of 2019 in Fresno County, at Community Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.