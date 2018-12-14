Family of eight shot at during possible drive-by, including toddler inside home

A 17-year-old was hit in what possibly was a drive-by shooting and his 7-year-old brother received a graze wound after bullets burst through their central Fresno home on Friday night.
A family of eight was inside the house and ducked to the ground when their home near McKenzie and Ninth streets started getting shot at around 10 p.m.
Fresno police Lt. Larry Bowlan said the teen was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
The 7-year-old was grazed by a bullet but treated and released at the scene. A toddler was one of the youngest in the home.
Bowlan said it may have been a drive-by, but there were no witnesses to the shooting. About 15 rounds were fired, according to Shot Spotter and police were searching for shell casings Friday night.
The family has not lived in the area for very long, Bowlan said, and police are looking into the possibility that it was a case of mistaken identity. The suspect may have thought someone else lived at the home.
