Family of eight shot at during possible drive-by, including toddler inside home

A 17-year-old was hit and his 7-year-old brother received a graze wound after bullets burst through their home in Fresno on Friday night. Fresno police Lt. Larry Bowlan said the 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The 7-year-old was grazed by a bullet but treated and released at the scene. Larry Valenzuela The Fresno Bee