Inside the old Juvenile Justice Center Fresno Unified wants to buy
Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson and trustees Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas and Valerie Davis took a tour of the old Juvenile Justice Center. The district may turn the campus into an alternative education center.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office released this surveillance video showing an unknown man suspected of robbing and beating another man outside Valentine Market in the area of Valentine and Church avenues, southwest of Fresno, on Sept. 8, 2018.
Staff at Fresno Unified's Nutrition Center process 15 million meals every year for all of the district's elementary schools. The center also functions as a prep kitchen, supplying middle and high schools with vats of spaghetti sauce and chili.
During his weekly press conference, Monday morning, Oct. 15, 2018, following the win over Wyoming, Saturday night, Bulldog football coach Jeff Tedford talks about challenges facing New Mexico this week.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford in his post-game press conference after the Bulldogs beat the Wyoming Cowboys 27-3 at Bulldog Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Thee Bulldogs defense has not allowed a touchdown in eight quarters.
There was a lot to cheer about for Bulldog fans on Saturday night as Fresno State easily defeated Wyoming, 27-3, with help from Marcus McMaryion, Jordan Mims, KeeSean Johnson, David Tangipa, Cam Sutton and a fierce defense.
Hayden Tarr, a Sierra High FFA member, won Supreme Grand Champion and Supreme Reserve Grand Champion Market Hogs at The Big Fresno Fair this year. He’s donating proceeds from one hog to benefit the Central Valley Honor Flight veterans.
Race horse owner Johnny Taboado raises autism awareness with his horse Touched By Autism, inspired by his own son, Renzo Taboado, who was diagnosed with the disability at age 2. Touched By Autism earned a spot in the Bulldog Handicap on Sunday.
The facility, which provides food and shelter to homeless people in Fresno, has been sued by nine women claiming the Pov did nothing when a transgender woman made lewd comments about their bodies and showed them nude pictures.
