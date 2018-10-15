Bulldog football coach Jeff Tedford on offensive line changes and on quarterback Marcus McMaryion

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford in his post-game press conference after the Bulldogs beat the Wyoming Cowboys 27-3 at Bulldog Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Thee Bulldogs defense has not allowed a touchdown in eight quarters.
Hayden Tarr, a Sierra High FFA member, won Supreme Grand Champion and Supreme Reserve Grand Champion Market Hogs at The Big Fresno Fair this year. He’s donating proceeds from one hog to benefit the Central Valley Honor Flight veterans.
There was a lot to cheer about for Bulldog fans on Saturday night as Fresno State easily defeated Wyoming, 27-3, with help from Marcus McMaryion, Jordan Mims, KeeSean Johnson, David Tangipa, Cam Sutton and a fierce defense.
Race horse owner Johnny Taboado raises autism awareness with his horse Touched By Autism, inspired by his own son, Renzo Taboado, who was diagnosed with the disability at age 2. Touched By Autism earned a spot in the Bulldog Handicap on Sunday.
The facility, which provides food and shelter to homeless people in Fresno, has been sued by nine women claiming the Pov did nothing when a transgender woman made lewd comments about their bodies and showed them nude pictures.
Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer dives into a matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys and the challenges of facing a defense that has playmakers at all three levels. The Bulldogs last season escaped with a 13-7 victory.
Serving as keynote speaker for the Marjaree Mason Center’s Top 10 Professional Women and Leading Business Awards, Denise Brown revealed that she felt her sister, Nicole Brown Simpson, was "trapped" in a domestic violence situation.