Bulldogs continue winning ways with victory over Wyoming

There was a lot to cheer about for Bulldog fans on Saturday night as Fresno State easily defeated Wyoming, 27-3, with help from Marcus McMaryion, Jordan Mims, KeeSean Johnson, David Tangipa, Cam Sutton and a fierce defense.
