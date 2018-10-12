Central High athletes read to elementary students

Race horse owner Johnny Taboado raises autism awareness with his horse Touched By Autism, inspired by his own son, Renzo Taboado, who was diagnosed with the disability at age 2. Touched By Autism earned a spot in the Bulldog Handicap on Sunday.
The facility, which provides food and shelter to homeless people in Fresno, has been sued by nine women claiming the Pov did nothing when a transgender woman made lewd comments about their bodies and showed them nude pictures.
Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer dives into a matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys and the challenges of facing a defense that has playmakers at all three levels. The Bulldogs last season escaped with a 13-7 victory.
Serving as keynote speaker for the Marjaree Mason Center’s Top 10 Professional Women and Leading Business Awards, Denise Brown revealed that she felt her sister, Nicole Brown Simpson, was "trapped" in a domestic violence situation.
A man in his 20s was stabbed Wednesday night near downtown Fresno. The injury happened during an argument that took place in the parking lot of the Circle 6 liquor store at the corner of First Street and Ventura Avenue just after 8 p.m.
Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth says the linebackers' meeting room is a fun place to be these days. In a 21-3 victory at Nevada, Jeff Allison had a career-high 17 tackles and Helmuth and James Bailey each had 10.
A naked burglary suspect was arrested early Monday in northwest Fresno after police officers and sheriff’s deputies with dogs searched a neighborhood near North Palm and West Bullard avenues for nearly two hours.
Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers scored two of the Bulldogs' three touchdowns in a 21-3 victory at Nevada Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. It was Rivers' first extended play since coming back from a foot injury suffered in the spring.
Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison breaks down the play of the Bulldogs' defense in a 21-3 victory over Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Allison had a career-high 17 tackles including 10 solo stops and the defense had three interceptions.
