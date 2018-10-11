Opportunity knocking for Bulldogs’ Mosby

A man in his 20s was stabbed Wednesday night near downtown Fresno. The injury happened during an argument that took place in the parking lot of the Circle 6 liquor store at the corner of First Street and Ventura Avenue just after 8 p.m.
Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth says the linebackers' meeting room is a fun place to be these days. In a 21-3 victory at Nevada, Jeff Allison had a career-high 17 tackles and Helmuth and James Bailey each had 10.
A naked burglary suspect was arrested early Monday in northwest Fresno after police officers and sheriff’s deputies with dogs searched a neighborhood near North Palm and West Bullard avenues for nearly two hours.
Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison breaks down the play of the Bulldogs' defense in a 21-3 victory over Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Allison had a career-high 17 tackles including 10 solo stops and the defense had three interceptions.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford dissects the Bulldogs' 21-3 victory over Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. The Bulldogs' defense carried the day, with the offense struggling with only 271 yards of offense and 12 first downs.
Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers scored two of the Bulldogs' three touchdowns in a 21-3 victory at Nevada Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. It was Rivers' first extended play since coming back from a foot injury suffered in the spring.
Fresno police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon, Oct. 6, 2018, near a market in central Fresno, CA. At least one person was injured and is in the hospital, according to early reports from police.
Buchanan coach Brian Weaver is pleased with his team's performance, including top runners Corie Smith and Meagan Lowe, who finished third and fourth in the girls championship race and are on track for a good showing at the section and state meets.
Blue Marble of Commerce closed the building with no advance notice. Ten people were put out of work at a warehouse where 250,000 mattresses and box springs were being stored before broken down, separated and sold.
