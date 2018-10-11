Opportunity knocking for Bulldogs’ Mosby

Fresno State defensive coordinator Bert Watts on the surge of sacks and TFLs for the Bulldogs defense and getting safety Arron Mosby on the field – as a Sam linebacker.
By
Bulldogs linebackers hitting high level

Latest News

Bulldogs linebackers hitting high level

Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth says the linebackers' meeting room is a fun place to be these days. In a 21-3 victory at Nevada, Jeff Allison had a career-high 17 tackles and Helmuth and James Bailey each had 10.

Naked burglary suspect arrested

Latest News

Naked burglary suspect arrested

A naked burglary suspect was arrested early Monday in northwest Fresno after police officers and sheriff’s deputies with dogs searched a neighborhood near North Palm and West Bullard avenues for nearly two hours.

Tedford: ‘We have work to do …’

Latest News

Tedford: ‘We have work to do …’

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford dissects the Bulldogs' 21-3 victory over Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. The Bulldogs' defense carried the day, with the offense struggling with only 271 yards of offense and 12 first downs.

Rivers produces two TDs in win at Nevada

Latest News

Rivers produces two TDs in win at Nevada

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers scored two of the Bulldogs' three touchdowns in a 21-3 victory at Nevada Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. It was Rivers' first extended play since coming back from a foot injury suffered in the spring.

Asics Clovis Invitational meet midseason benchmark

Latest News

Asics Clovis Invitational meet midseason benchmark

Buchanan coach Brian Weaver is pleased with his team's performance, including top runners Corie Smith and Meagan Lowe, who finished third and fourth in the girls championship race and are on track for a good showing at the section and state meets.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service