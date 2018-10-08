Naked burglary suspect arrested

A naked burglary suspect was arrested early Monday in northwest Fresno after police officers and sheriff’s deputies with dogs searched a neighborhood near North Palm and West Bullard avenues for nearly two hours.
Rivers produces two TDs in win at Nevada

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers scored two of the Bulldogs' three touchdowns in a 21-3 victory at Nevada Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. It was Rivers' first extended play since coming back from a foot injury suffered in the spring.

Tedford: ‘We have work to do …’

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford dissects the Bulldogs' 21-3 victory over Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. The Bulldogs' defense carried the day, with the offense struggling with only 271 yards of offense and 12 first downs.

Asics Clovis Invitational meet midseason benchmark

Buchanan coach Brian Weaver is pleased with his team's performance, including top runners Corie Smith and Meagan Lowe, who finished third and fourth in the girls championship race and are on track for a good showing at the section and state meets.

Raiders raving about running back Marshawn Lynch

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards, but it's the way he plays that has excited his teammates. Lynch finished with 20 carries for 130 yards in the Raiders' 45-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

