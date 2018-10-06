Asics Clovis Invitational meet midseason benchmark

Buchanan coach Brian Weaver is pleased with his team's performance, including top runners Corie Smith and Meagan Lowe, who finished third and fourth in the girls championship race and are on track for a good showing at the section and state meets.
Stress relief and health benefits offered through floatation treatment at the new True REST Float Spa. Under colored lights and soothing music, clients relax as they float in pods of 250 gallons of water containing 1,000 pounds of epsom salts.
The city of Fresno's contract with SPCA is nearing $4 million. That accounts for animal intake and animal officers and humane investigators. The city and the SPCA's relationship appears frayed in this City Council exchange.
Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla was arraigned Friday morning in Superior Court on charges in the hit-and-run death of Gavin Gladding. He was also charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license and destroying evidence, all misdemeanors.
Blue Marble of Commerce closed the building with no advance notice. Ten people were put out of work at a warehouse where 250,000 mattresses and box springs were being stored before broken down, separated and sold.
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards, but it's the way he plays that has excited his teammates. Lynch finished with 20 carries for 130 yards in the Raiders' 45-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Fresno State defensive line coach Jamar Cain dives into the versatility of defensive end Mykal Walker, the Mountain West defensive player of the week after the Bulldogs beat Toledo. Walker had 2.5 TFLs and returned an interception for a TD.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford discusses the Red Wave, which appears to be building after two home games. Fresno State had only 31,170 attend its season-opener against Idaho and 33,401 for a 49-27 victory over Toledo.
The Tractor Tree, located near the Paul Paul Theater, is made up of part of 23 various sized tractors piled 32 feet high as a celebration of Fresno County's agricultural history. Its one of the new attractions at The Big Fresno Fair.
The Fresno State Bulldogs open Mountain West Conference play against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Mackay Stadium in Reno. Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford provides a brief scouting report on the Wolf Pack.
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims says the remains of missing Fowler man Fernando Subia have been found in an almond orchard. Detectives say his accused killer was murdered in Mexico earlier this year.
