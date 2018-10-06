Jared Cook talks about the importance of Derek Carr

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook caught a late touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. The Raiders won 45-52 in overtime.
By
Raiders raving about running back Marshawn Lynch

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards, but it's the way he plays that has excited his teammates. Lynch finished with 20 carries for 130 yards in the Raiders' 45-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Versatility key for Bulldogs’ Mykal Walker

Fresno State defensive line coach Jamar Cain dives into the versatility of defensive end Mykal Walker, the Mountain West defensive player of the week after the Bulldogs beat Toledo. Walker had 2.5 TFLs and returned an interception for a TD.

Ebb and flow of Fresno State’s Red Wave

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford discusses the Red Wave, which appears to be building after two home games. Fresno State had only 31,170 attend its season-opener against Idaho and 33,401 for a 49-27 victory over Toledo.

The Big Fresno Fair unveils ‘Tractor Tree’

The Tractor Tree, located near the Paul Paul Theater, is made up of part of 23 various sized tractors piled 32 feet high as a celebration of Fresno County's agricultural history. Its one of the new attractions at The Big Fresno Fair.

Tedford scouts Nevada for MW opener

The Fresno State Bulldogs open Mountain West Conference play against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Mackay Stadium in Reno. Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford provides a brief scouting report on the Wolf Pack.

