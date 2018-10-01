Police tracking sound of gunfire find man with six illegal, homemade guns

Fresno police relying on the department’s ShotSpotter technology late Sunday night found a man with a half-dozen homemade guns.
ShotSpotter, which alerts police to the sound of gunfire, pointed officers toward the area of Kern Street and Highway 99 just before midnight where they found Juan Romo-Bais, 40, of Fresno. He had five zip guns – homemade guns, usually fabricated with a thin metal pipe and a rubber band to force the firing pin – that were made to fire .22 caliber ammunition and one that was made to fire 12 gauge shotgun shells.
Police say Romo-Bais admitted to making and owning the guns. He was booked into Fresno County Jail for several felony weapons charges.
