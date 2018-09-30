McMaryion on roll for Bulldogs

Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion dissects his performance in a 49-27 victory over the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. The senior threw for four TDs and rushed for another, accounting for five TDs for a second game in a row.
By
Mykal Walker, defense, win big against Toledo

Latest News

Mykal Walker, defense, win big against Toledo

Fresno State defensive end Mykal Walker and the Bulldogs' defense was on its game in a 49-27 victory over Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, shutting down a team that was averaging 51.0 points per game. Walker had 2.5 TFLs and a Pick Six.

McMaryion takes big step

Latest News

McMaryion takes big step

Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said quarterback Marcus McMaryion took a significant forward step in the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA. Fresno State returns after a bye week with a game against Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service