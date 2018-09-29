Man injured in shooting at Sussex Way, east of Marks Avenue in Fresno

A man in his late twenties is in serious condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the 2800 block of west Sussex Way, east of Marks Avenue, said Lt. Michael Landon with the Fresno Police Department.
By
McMaryion takes big step

Latest News

McMaryion takes big step

Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said quarterback Marcus McMaryion took a significant forward step in the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA. Fresno State returns after a bye week with a game against Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service