Lt. Michael Landon speaks about shooting at Mission and State streets.

Behind the scene look of the viral video of a guy taking off with a prosthetic leg while another person chases after him while hopping on one leg after a football game at Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents must wait until inmates at the jail are released out of the custody of the county before they can be taken into custody again by ICE agents for deportation, according to Senate Bill 54.
Fresno State women's basketball coach Jaime White discussed the importance of a European tour this summer for a team that returns all five starters including senior Candice White, who led the Mountain West Conference in scoring last season.
Fresno State coach Justin Hutson put the Bulldogs through their first official practice in preparation for the 2018-19 season. The Bulldogs still are waiting on word from the NCAA whether 7-foot-1 center Assane Diouf will be eligible this season.
Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said quarterback Marcus McMaryion took a significant forward step in the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA. Fresno State returns after a bye week with a game against Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Yosemite Valley's towering granite walls and domes cast dramatic shadows that have captivated photographers and artists for many years. Watch the ebb and flow of light and shadows as the sun journeys across the sky in time-lapse from Sentinel Dome.
Mark Broughton, Alan Dupras’ attorney, talks about the injury his client suffered - a gash over his left eye - following Dupras' arraignment in Fresno County Superior Court on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford rolls through some recruiting during the Bulldogs' bye week and the impact of the Red Wave in their victory at UCLA. The Bulldogs play Toledo in their final non-conference game on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
