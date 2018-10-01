What is Kahoot? A video explainer

Natalie Gulbis, an LPGA tournament champion and Sacramento native, says Tiger Woods’ successful comeback from injuries has been an inspiration to her. And see trick shot artist Tania Tare perform at the Winchester Golf Club event.
Fresno State defensive end Mykal Walker and the Bulldogs' defense was on its game in a 49-27 victory over Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, shutting down a team that was averaging 51.0 points per game. Walker had 2.5 TFLs and a Pick Six.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said he was a "happy coach" after the Bulldogs took apart the Toledo Rockets 49-27 on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. The Bulldogs are 3-1 headed into Mountain West Conference play.
Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion dissects his performance in a 49-27 victory over the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. The senior threw for four TDs and rushed for another, accounting for five TDs for a second game in a row.
A man in his late twenties is in serious condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the 2800 block of west Sussex Way, east of Marks Avenue, said Lt. Michael Landon with the Fresno Police Department.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents must wait until inmates at the jail are released out of the custody of the county before they can be taken into custody again by ICE agents for deportation, according to Senate Bill 54.
Behind the scene look of the viral video of a guy taking off with a prosthetic leg while another person chases after him while hopping on one leg after a football game at Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium
Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said quarterback Marcus McMaryion took a significant forward step in the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA. Fresno State returns after a bye week with a game against Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
