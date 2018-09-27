Summer tour key piece for Bulldogs in 2018-’19

Fresno State women's basketball coach Jaime White discussed the importance of a European tour this summer for a team that returns all five starters including senior Candice White, who led the Mountain West Conference in scoring last season.
Fresno State coach Justin Hutson put the Bulldogs through their first official practice in preparation for the 2018-'19 season. The Bulldogs still are waiting on word from the NCAA whether 7-foot-1 center Assane Diouf will be eligible this season.

Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said quarterback Marcus McMaryion took a significant forward step in the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA. Fresno State returns after a bye week with a game against Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

