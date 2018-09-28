Renoir Corner is fast becoming restaurant corner in downtown Fresno

Behind the scene look of the viral video of a guy taking off with a prosthetic leg while another person chases after him while hopping on one leg after a football game at Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium
Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said quarterback Marcus McMaryion took a significant forward step in the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA. Fresno State returns after a bye week with a game against Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Fresno State coach Justin Hutson put the Bulldogs through their first official practice in preparation for the 2018-19 season. The Bulldogs still are waiting on word from the NCAA whether 7-foot-1 center Assane Diouf will be eligible this season.
Fresno State women's basketball coach Jaime White discussed the importance of a European tour this summer for a team that returns all five starters including senior Candice White, who led the Mountain West Conference in scoring last season.
Mark Broughton, Alan Dupras’ attorney, talks about the injury his client suffered - a gash over his left eye - following Dupras' arraignment in Fresno County Superior Court on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Yosemite Valley's towering granite walls and domes cast dramatic shadows that have captivated photographers and artists for many years. Watch the ebb and flow of light and shadows as the sun journeys across the sky in time-lapse of the Sentinel Dome.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford rolls through some recruiting during the Bulldogs' bye week and the impact of the Red Wave in their victory at UCLA. The Bulldogs play Toledo in their final non-conference game on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Dupras was booked into Fresno County Jail in connection to the killings of his ex-wife Jennifer Dupras and her mother Cynthia Houk in Decemober of 2017. Dupras is also a potential suspect in two separate arson cases.
Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion took on questions about the Bulldogs' upcoming game against Toledo and much more after practice. The Bulldogs and Rockets play at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.