McMaryion takes big step

Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said quarterback Marcus McMaryion took a significant forward step in the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA. Fresno State returns after a bye week with a game against Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Mark Broughton, Alan Dupras’ attorney, talks about the injury his client suffered - a gash over his left eye - following Dupras' arraignment in Fresno County Superior Court on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Yosemite Valley's towering granite walls and domes cast dramatic shadows that have captivated photographers and artists for many years. Watch the ebb and flow of light and shadows as the sun journeys across the sky in time-lapse of the Sentinel Dome.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford rolls through some recruiting during the Bulldogs' bye week and the impact of the Red Wave in their victory at UCLA. The Bulldogs play Toledo in their final non-conference game on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Dupras was booked into Fresno County Jail in connection to the killings of his ex-wife Jennifer Dupras and her mother Cynthia Houk in Decemober of 2017. Dupras is also a potential suspect in two separate arson cases.
Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion took on questions about the Bulldogs' upcoming game against Toledo and much more after practice. The Bulldogs and Rockets play at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
In another step in downtown revitalization, city officials announced Tuesday that La Boulangerie French Bakery & Cafe will open an outdoor cafe at the historic Pacific Southwest Building. Its original location will remain at Fig Garden Village.
Mary Nichols, Chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board, speaks during the EPA/National Traffic Safety Administration hearing on the Trump Administration's proposed vehicle emissions standards on Monday morning, Sept. 24, 2018.
